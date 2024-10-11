Increasing use of fake AI images part of misguided tyranny of the new: Bird Lovegod

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m guessing you would go with the real. So why then, when it comes to images, would you be happy to use fakes?

Fake images, created by AI, are being touted as progress, but actually, when you take your blinkers off for a moment, can you not see that actually you are trading the real for the unreal, the fake. And do you not see that artificial things have a consistent history of being bad for humans.

Artificial food causes more illness than anything else, but we were sold the lie that new and artificial is better than old and real. Artificial fibres, artificial materials. A world of plastic. Artificial intelligence is going to be the same. We are at the thin end of the wedge, it could be for something as simple as an image of ingredients, an AI banana, rather than a photo of a real one. Why does this matter? Perhaps to you it doesn’t, but perhaps it should. It speaks of values.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

If you claim to value truth, don’t lie. If you claim to value authenticity, don’t use AI. It really is that simple.

I was disappointed to see a company I know and purchase from falling into the trap of using AI images, at the recommendation of some marketing consultant.

Why, I thought, would they be ok with this? It’s the tyranny of the new. New must be better. Coupled with the tyranny of the tech.

If it’s technology it must be better. New technology therefore is embraced as if it’s the saviour of mankind, rather than another stumble in the ever more obvious wrong direction. Speaking of such.

Our PM just promised £1bn a year for the next 25 years to a handful of companies to develop carbon capture, and then passed it off a ‘green’. Nature is green. More machines to enable burning fossil fuels is not green. It’s greenwash.

And carbon capture is unproven, and unlikely to make any difference whatsoever to anyone whatsoever except the directors and shareholders of the companies being subsidised. One billion a year could build a thousand parks at a million pounds each. It could be used to buy derelict inner city land and turn it into allotments.

There’s an almost infinite number of better, greener, ways to spend £1bn. Giving it to Drax in the form of £10 notes to literally burn along with their tax payer subsidised wood pellets would make more sense.

Here’s something new our shiny Labour government could do. Make it illegal to offer or give gifts over the value of £50 to MPs. And make it illegal to accept them. Why? Because ‘gift giving’ is in fact ‘influence purchasing’ and ingratiating’ and is in the same ballpark as ‘‘buying political favours’ and a close relative of ‘bribery.’ I would believe a lot more in our shiny new Goverment if they acted differently to the rusted out old one.