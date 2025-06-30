'Incredibly generous': Who Gives A Crap toilet roll company makes huge donation in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-friendly toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap has donated 39 pallets of materials to the Food Aware Community Interest Company for distribution. It follows surplus stock being indentified by the brand’s supply chain partner Woodland Group, which has warehouses in Doncaster.

Sean Gibbons, managing director of Food AWARE CIC, said: "This incredibly generous donation has been warmly welcomed, especially as many deprived communities continue to struggle to feed their families and afford basic household essentials during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

"The average cost of a budget to mid-range toilet roll is around 45 pence each. For many of the households we support – often with young children – this seemingly small expense can quickly add up to the equivalent of an entire family meal each week. For families already having to make difficult choices, where parents often go without food to ensure their children can eat, the impact of this donation is simply invaluable.”

The donation has been welcomed

He added: “We are excited to continue working with Woodland Group and Who Gives A Crap to provide further surplus supplies to people in crisis. Through our network of dedicated community partners across the region, we are committed to ensuring that no one has to choose between basic hygiene essentials and food. I would also like to extend a huge thank you to Jade Dyer at Doncaster Chamber for the initial introduction and support.”

Jim Smith, account manager at Woodland Group, added: “We’re very pleased to see our close partnership with Who Gives A Crap making such a tangible impact. We’re delighted to have supported Doncaster Chamber and Food AWARE CIC on this initiative and look forward to exploring further opportunities to help local communities.”