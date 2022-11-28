News you can trust since 1754
Independent Age renews contract with customer service outsourcer Kura

UK charity Independent Age has renewed its contract with customer service outsourcer Kura, to continue delivering remote care and support for the elderly.

By Michael Crossland
3 minutes ago

Independent Age provides information, advice, and support for older people facing financial hardship.

Simon Hewett-Avison, director of services at Independent Age, said: “Kura’s advisors provide crucial support for those who are facing financial hardship in later life. The advisors provide meaningful, important support to older people and are an important extension of the Independent Age team.

“Our relationship with Kura has been incredibly collaborative, and we look forward to achieving new and exciting things in this next chapter”

Building on the partnership that began in 2017, Kura will operate from its headquarters in Glasgow where it currently manages thousands of calls per year for the charity.

Advisors will conduct regular welfare checks with people in later life and will help ensure that people find the right support

