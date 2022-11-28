UK charity Independent Age has renewed its contract with customer service outsourcer Kura, to continue delivering remote care and support for the elderly.

Independent Age provides information, advice, and support for older people facing financial hardship.

Simon Hewett-Avison, director of services at Independent Age, said: “Kura’s advisors provide crucial support for those who are facing financial hardship in later life. The advisors provide meaningful, important support to older people and are an important extension of the Independent Age team.

“Our relationship with Kura has been incredibly collaborative, and we look forward to achieving new and exciting things in this next chapter”

Building on the partnership that began in 2017, Kura will operate from its headquarters in Glasgow where it currently manages thousands of calls per year for the charity.