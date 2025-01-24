Independent healthcare providers can take pressure off NHS without comprising its values: Adam Binns

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem has been exacerbated by a combination of systemic issues, rising demand, and unforeseen crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Independent healthcare providers, such as One Health Group, offer a valuable solution to this complex problem. By better understanding the reasons behind the NHS’s challenges and exploring the role of independent providers, we can see how collaboration might be key to addressing the record waiting lists.

The demand for NHS services has grown exponentially due to an ageing population with a wider range of comorbidities, an increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, and advancements in medical technology that make more treatments available.

Chronic underfunding and a lack of investment in key infrastructure and staffing have left the NHS struggling to keep pace with demand.

Adam Binns shares his expert insight

The pandemic significantly worsened waiting lists as non-urgent procedures, including elective surgery, were postponed to prioritise Covid-19 care. This created a massive backlog, with millions of patients waiting for treatments.

Though the pandemic is now behind us, the NHS faces huge challenges in making any significant progress in reducing this backlog whilst also having to manage the new and ongoing demand for routine care and dealing with increased pressures in emergency departments, particularly over the winter period when seasonal demand increases.

The NHS is a huge, diverse and complex national organisation, with natural inefficiencies in processes and systems associated with scale often contributing to delays. Issues such as fragmented care pathways, patient record administrative challenges, and an inconsistent adoption of technology can slow down service delivery.

Efforts to innovate or streamline processes are often localised and can take years to implement nationally, further hampering the ability to reduce current waiting lists effectively in the near term.

Independent providers provide additional capacity to the healthcare system, away from NHS facilities, and often enable patients to receive care more quickly whilst freeing up much needed capacity within the NHS infrastructure. With dedicated facilities and staff, organisations like One Health Group can provide outpatient consultations, diagnostic services and elective surgeries, reducing the burden on NHS facilities and hospitals. By outsourcing appropriate treatments to independent providers, the NHS can focus its resources on the more urgent and complex needs of today’s NHS patients.

Collaboration between the NHS and independent providers since the pandemic has already proven successful in reducing waiting lists in selected specialties and geographies. Through public-private partnership models, the NHS can commission services from independent providers, ensuring both waiting list and new NHS patients receive timely care.

While partnerships with independent healthcare providers offer clear benefits, concerns about ‘privatisation’ must be addressed. It is essential to emphasise that these collaborations do not compromise the NHS’s principles of providing equitable, publicly funded healthcare Instead, they represent a pragmatic solution to an urgent and growing problem. By commissioning services from independent providers under NHS contracts, patients can receive care, free at the point of use, ensuring equity and accessibility.

By working in partnership with the NHS, providers can help clear backlogs, improve patient outcomes, and ensure that healthcare remains accessible to all. This collaborative approach ensures that patients receive the care they need without compromising the values that underpin the NHS.