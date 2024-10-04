Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games Crusade in Ilkley is one of the businesses nominated in a national UK’s Favourite Local Business competition, sponsored by Miconex and backed by the Ilkley Town Centre Gift Card.

Owner, Lisa Dyson, first started her toy business 19 years ago and now owns two Games Crusade stores located in Ilkley and Harrogate with her husband.

She said: “I used to work in financial services and started out by selling toys to people directly, delivering them to their homes - working on the business in the evenings. It went down so well that I got my first shop in a village, then a bigger shop in Harrogate, and then the Ilkley store too. Three years ago, my husband left his job in IT to work full time in the business.

Lisa Dyson, owner of Games Crusade.

“The products we sell, the service, and the experience are at the heart of Games Crusade. I try to get products that you can’t get anywhere else and we have a demo table in each store. Our staff know how our toys work and can tell customers about them.

“Being on the high street, we often can’t compete on price, so we have to offer something different and that’s what we aim to do. The other side is keeping our finger on the pulse of trends in the toy industry, and finding unique products. Communicating with customers is another thing we invest in and I’m fortunate to have a great team.”

Games Crusade in Ilkley is part of the Ilkley Town Centre Gift Card, while Games Crusade in Harrogate is part of the Harrogate Gift Card.

Sarah Brookfield-Almond, Ilkley BID manager, said: “Games Crusade is a well-respected local business in Ilkley and it is wonderful to see them being recognised in this national competition. There are many outstanding local businesses in Ilkley, so please do keep on voting for your favourite.”

The winner of the UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the comapny which receives the most nominations by October 31, and will win a £500 Town & City Gift Card. One person who nominated the winning business will also receive a £1,000 Town & City Gift Card.