Inditex: Sales rise for Zara owner but pace of growth slows ahead of summer

Inditex, which is Europe’s largest fashion retailer, said store and online sales between May 1 and June 9 rose 6 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Spring and summer collections were being received well by shoppers, it said. It nonetheless reflected slower sales growth than the same time last year – when sales leapt 12 per cent higher ahead of the peak summer months.

Sales over its latest quarter, between February and April, rose to 8.3 billion euros (£7 billion). This was 4.2 per cent higher than the same period a year ago, at constant currency rates, but slightly fell short of analysts’ expectations for the quarter.