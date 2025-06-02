Indivior reveals plans to delist shares from London Stock Exchange
However, the LSE has welcomed Anglo-American’s platinum spin-off Valterra after becoming independent from the mining giant. Indivior’s exit comes after the company moved its primary listing to the US’s Nasdaq index last year.
It said cancelling the secondary listing in London eliminates “cost and complexity” and better reflects the business – with more than 80 per cent of its revenues generated in the US. It also said liquidity on the Nasdaq now “far outweighs” that of the LSE with a greater level of trading.
The US-based pharmaceutical firm makes prescription medicines to treat opioid addiction, and has a market capitalisation of £1.2bn.
“A single primary listing on Nasdaq best reflects the profile of Indivior’s business,” chairman David Wheadon said.
“We appreciate the support received from shareholders for this initiative and look forward to capitalising on the expected benefits of this move, including reductions in cost and complexity.”
The LSE faced the largest exodus of companies since the global financial crisis in 2024, according to EY analysis. There were 88 companies to delist or transfer their primary listing from the main market – the most since 2009. At the same time, the LSE struggled to attract as many new companies to fill the gaps – with 18 new listings in total last year.
