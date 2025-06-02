Indivior reveals plans to delist shares from London Stock Exchange

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the LSE has welcomed Anglo-American’s platinum spin-off Valterra after becoming independent from the mining giant. Indivior’s exit comes after the company moved its primary listing to the US’s Nasdaq index last year.

It said cancelling the secondary listing in London eliminates “cost and complexity” and better reflects the business – with more than 80 per cent of its revenues generated in the US. It also said liquidity on the Nasdaq now “far outweighs” that of the LSE with a greater level of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US-based pharmaceutical firm makes prescription medicines to treat opioid addiction, and has a market capitalisation of £1.2bn.

Drug maker Indivior has announced plans to delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking the latest company to abandon the UK market for the US. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

“A single primary listing on Nasdaq best reflects the profile of Indivior’s business,” chairman David Wheadon said.

“We appreciate the support received from shareholders for this initiative and look forward to capitalising on the expected benefits of this move, including reductions in cost and complexity.”