Industrial property take-up jumps to 1.2m sq ft in West Yorkshire and Humber

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the report recorded 722,000 sq ft of take-up during the second quarter of the year 2024. The figures relate to units over 50,000 sq ft.

Iain McPhail, partner in Knight Frank’s Yorkshire Industrial & Logistics team, said: “[These figures] put the market in a good position against last year’s total of 1.6 million sq ft, reflecting a 20 per cent improvement, and the highest first half volume in three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the main drivers impacting the positive figures is the notable increase in demand from the manufacturing sector. Out of five leasehold and three freehold transactions to complete this year (as of end of June 24), all three freehold purchases have involved manufacturers.”

West Yorkshire and the Humber region has seen a robust 1.2 million sq ft of industrial property take-up over the last six months, according to the latest Logic Industrial Property report from the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank. Photo: Neil Mitchell.

During the past year, over 1 million sq ft of space has been taken by manufacturers in the region. This is substantially higher than the 200,000 sq ft recorded in the same four- quarter period last year.

Manufacturers now comprise over half of the space taken (56 per cent), with distribution companies making up an additional 30 per cent.

This marks a shift from the previous year, when distribution firms occupied 72 per cent and manufacturers only 16 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The largest transaction from a manufacturing firm came from air conditioning manufacturer, Airedale, which acquired the 314,714 sq ft former Hallmark Cards facility at Dawson Lane in Bradford.

In addition, the 275,413 sq ft former Ilke Homes factory in Flaxby, Knaresborough, was bought by bottled water manufacturer, Shepley Spring Water earlier this year.