Industrial Strategy is turning point for the North – if business is empowered to lead: Robert White

Despite the lack of fanfare amid wider geopolitical news, for Yorkshire and the North as a whole, the new strategy matters and can be welcomed.

For too long, northern businesses have been forging their own success while operating against a backdrop of fragmented national policies. Regardless of where you are based or what sector you are in, when plans change with each spending cycle, confidence to invest – whether in skills, infrastructure or innovation – is undermined.

A strategy that sets clear priorities in terms of growth industries, alongside setting out the support and infrastructure available to them, is a step in the right direction.

Robert White shares his expert insight

Notably, the government has identified eight priority sectors – from advanced manufacturing and clean energy to life sciences and digital technologies – and has set out a framework for investing more than £100billion across skills, infrastructure and supply chains.

On review, the new strategy appears to have been heavily shaped by what business has been calling for: regulatory reform, long-term finance, reduced planning barriers and energy feature prominently.

However, for those of us who are particularly focused on closing the gap in northern prosperity, the most significant development appears to lie in the support for a more empowered, regionally driven growth model. An acknowledgement that centralisation has failed – and that devolution and the development of thriving clustered specialisms are central to our recovery. It’s an argument that business leaders in Yorkshire and from across the region have made for years.

Yet the work is far from done. As the appointed delivery boards and sector-specific implementation plans are established, we must be clear: devolution must mean that the responsibility for decision making is transferred along with the appropriate investment to support its success; and engagement with the Northern business community must be at the heart of shaping local delivery – not as consultees, but as co-creators and delivery partners in leading the economic change.

That is especially true given the nature of the sectors prioritised. From advanced manufacturing in South Yorkshire and offshore renewables on the Humber to health innovation in Leeds, the North is already home to the very industries the strategy aims to accelerate.

As with all things, there are of course some legitimate concerns within other important parts of the economy. Retail and hospitality – which remain major regional employers – are largely absent from the strategy’s scope. And while reform of industrial electricity pricing is overdue, the benefits must extend beyond large manufacturers to include the many smaller businesses that make up the engine room of our regional supply chains.

Still, the broad direction of travel is positive. The decision to create a permanent Industrial Strategy Council and publish annual progress metrics is welcome and, if effective, will represent a significant step towards the kind of long-term accountability that transcends the short-term political cycles that have contributed to holding us back.

What is absolutely critical now is a shift in focus towards delivery – and as we look ahead, there is a collective responsibility to seize the moment. Business leaders from across the North stand ready to play their part, as partners in shaping what this (hopefully) new industrial era looks like.

If we are serious about closing the UK’s economic divide, it will not be achieved through policy alone – it will come from creating meaningful collaboration between all stakeholders and – in particular – the places and people that have the track record to deliver it.