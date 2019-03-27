Infrastructure chief calls on Humber leaders to ‘seize the moment’ to become green energy epicentre

Businesses in the Humber region have been told to “seize the opportunity” to become a green energy epicentre by the chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC).

Sir John Armitt called green energy a ‘game changer’ for the Humber economy, during a visit to Siemens’ wind turbine facility at Green Port Hull.

The trip, co-ordinated by the Humber LEP, included a high level meeting with local business and council leaders to discuss local infrastructure priorities, during which Sir John urged them to “continue to seize the opportunity for the region to be a key player” in pursuing clean growth and producing renewables.

The call comes after Lord Prescott remarked in recent days that the region could become a world player in the field.

The Humber region is home to several major low carbon and renewables projects, including the Siemens site which has already created over 1,000 jobs. The site provides blades for Orsted’s Hornsea One offshore windfarm, the world’s largest of its kind, which is located off the East Yorkshire coast and operated from Grimsby.

The visit follows the launch earlier this month of the Government’s Offshore Wind Sector Deal which wants offshore wind to provide a third of UK electricity by 2030, as well as setting a target for home-grown offshore wind projects to make up 60 per cent.

Sir John said: “Green energy is a gamechanger for the Humber – and it’s already proving its potential to boost the local economy and bring high-skilled jobs to the area.

“We encourage local leaders to continue to seize the opportunity for the region to be a key player in the production of renewables.”