Inheritance tax changes could lead to loss of 19,000 jobs across Yorkshire and Humber, report claims

The research, which was supported by 32 trade associations and conducted by CBI Economics – the independent consultancy arm of the CBI – looked into the impact of changes to Business Property Relief (BPR) and Agricultural Property Relief (APR) across Yorkshire and the Humber.

It suggests that across the region, business owners are likely to reduce investment more than any other area of the UK, cutting 17.1 per cent from current and future investment plans.

Over the term of this Parliament, family businesses are forecast to cut 18,852 full time equivalent jobs across the region, with firms reducing headcount by an average of eight per cent.

Almost 19,000 jobs could be lost across Yorkshire and the Humber due to changes in inheritance tax announced in last year’s Budget, according to research from Family Business UK. Picture shows Leeds Skyline from Holbeck. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Announced in last year’s budget, the changes to inheritance tax mean that family business owners will have to pay 20 per cent inheritance tax on their business and agricultural assets when they die.

The reforms, which apply from 6 April, mean that the first £1m of combined agricultural and business assets will not result in any inheritance tax. Above the £1m allowance, however, individuals will pay inheritance tax at a reduced effective rate up to 20 per cent, half the usual rate.

Neil Davy, CEO Family Business UK said: “This latest research shows just how far-reaching, and immediate, the impact of these policy changes is. No industry, sector, region or parliamentary constituency will be immune.

“While parts of government are looking at how to boost regional growth and create opportunities in every sector of the economy, this research shows how changes to BPR and APR will achieve the exact opposite.”

The loss of jobs and investment could also lead to a reduction in economic activity (GVA) of £1.2bn, according to Family Business UK.

The research states that at a UK level, over 60 per cent of businesses anticipate reducing investment by more than 20 per cent, with average investment declines of 15.8 per cent (APR) and 15.5 per cent (BPR).

Around a quarter (23 per cent) have reduced headcount due to BPR and APR changes.

Around one in five nationally are also considering downsizing under both BPR and APR, with up to 12 per cent contemplating a sale.

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: “Our commitment to supporting our farmers and protecting Britian’s food security is steadfast - which is why we are investing £5bn into farming over two years, the largest budget for sustainable food production in our country’s history to put healthy, nutritious food on our tables”.

“The vast majority of estates claiming these reliefs will still pay no additional inheritance tax, and those that do will pay a reduced rate and be able to pay over 10 years interest-free. This is a fair and balanced approach to help fix the public services we all rely on.”

The OBR said at the time of the Autumn Budget that the reforms to agricultural property relief and business property relief are forecast to raise a combined £520m in 2029-30.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: "Family-owned and run hospitality businesses are incredibly concerned about the proposed changes to inheritance tax, and what it means for them and their families.