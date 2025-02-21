Innovation hub Nexus aims to 'expand footprint' in Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nexus helps entrepreneurs gain access to research and facilities across the university to help them create jobs and secure customers.

Businesses which have recorded significant growth with support from Nexus have included the health tech company Vet-AI, which was the first tenant to secure a place in the building when it opened in 2019.

Vet-AI now has more than 100 employees and around 300,000 online customers.

Dr Martin Stow, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Business Engagement and Enterprise at the University of Leeds, said said discussions were ongoing with a number of partners around the city about expanding the physical footprint of the Nexus community, as part of the Government’s Investment Zone for West Yorkshire around health tech and digital data. (Photo supplied by Nexus)

Dr Martin Stow, the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Business Engagement and Enterprise at the University of Leeds, told The Yorkshire Post he was looking at how the university could work with scale up businesses and large corporates in a more strategic way.

He added: "I see Nexus as an asset we can build upon even further. It's built a reputation not just regionally but nationally and internationally.

"The collaboration team at Nexus spend all their time finding out what business needs and then connecting them to the university."

“We're doing a lot of work with businesses in relation to talent and skills and upskilling and upgrading their workforce.

"For example, we're working with one corporate at the moment in the health tech space to make their workforce more innovative and build their capability around using data and AI (artificial intelligence).

"We're also doing a lot of work around making it easier for businesses to gain access to consultancy and research support by working with academic groups.”

Mr Stow said discussions were ongoing with a number of partners around the city about expanding the physical footprint of the Nexus community, as part of the Government’s Investment Zone for West Yorkshire around health tech and digital data.

He said “one exciting opportunity” is the Old Medical School on the Leeds General Infirmary site which is being transformed into Health Tech Innovation Hub, which further establishes the city and West Yorkshire as a health tech and med tech cluster in the North.

Gareth Scargill, Nexus director, said the hub had worked with around 300 businesses since it was founded five years ago.

"Around 40 per cent of these businesses were resident within Nexus, the others were classified as non-resident,’’ he added

"At the moment we are working with around 130 businesses. We've got members from around a dozen countries and have a total capacity of 500 desks and 11 labs."

Mr Scargill said Nexus has helped to create the equivalent of 250 full-time roles over the last five years and about 30 per cent of those jobs have gone to University of Leeds graduates.

He added: “We’re keen to grow our community so we can have an even greater impact both economically and societally but as always it remains about quality over quantity in terms of who we work with.”

He also said that Nexus was planning to grow by finding extra space for scale up businesses in Leeds, adding: "We've only got so much space in this building.