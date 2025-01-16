'Innovative' new sweet shop opens at Leeds Merrion Centre
Following the success of its trial store in Queens Arcade, Sugarize has expanded with a flagship 400 sq. ft store in the heart of the Arena Quarter on the Merrion Centre’s main mall.
The opening of the new store has created four new jobs.
Harry Williams, graduate asset manager at Town Centre Securities PLC, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sugarize to the Merrion Centre.
"This innovative shop brings a unique and interactive experience that we know will delight local children, students and workers alike.
“Whether it’s a quick treat during a lunch break or a fun family outing, Sugarize is set to become a much-loved destination for everyone in the area.”
The new venue will feature what the operators described as “customisable experiences” that will allow customers to create their own pick-and-mix selctions on touchscreens and watch their orders come together.
The operators of the venue have also said they plan to introduce “many more innovations” following the opening of the new Leeds venue.
