Innovative pocket springs manufacturer joins The Furniture Makers’ Company

A family business based in South Yorkshire which is a leading supplier of pocket springs to the UK bed industry has joined The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry.

Wolf Components, which has two sites in Rotherham, was founded in 2017 by Anthony Joyce, Stephen Baul and Rob Shuttleworth. Having spent many years in the bed industry, the trio set up as an independent manufacturer of pocket springs to serve quality customers in the UK, and with a focus on building strong relationships.

The privately-owned business has seen steady growth and now employs around 70 people. With a fully automated, high performance production system, including the latest high-speed computerised spring coiling and assembly machinery, it is committed to investing in the latest and most efficient manufacturing technology. A further two state-of-the-art machines are soon to be installed at its Rotherham manufacturing facilities.

Co-founder Anthony Joyce explains: “I was a member of The Furniture Makers’ Company in a previous role and one of our customers recommended we join as the livery company plays such an important part in all aspects of the industry.

Manufacturing at Wolf Components’ Rotherham facility

“After visiting our factory and talking through their activities, we realised that many of their values chimed with our own. We are particularly keen to support the charitable element which carries out so many vital welfare activities to help those who work, or have worked, in the UK furnishing industry. Our commitment to developing rewarding career paths in manufacturing also aligns with that of The Furniture Makers’ Company and we’re excited to find ways to drive this forward together.

“While we already have very strong contacts across the industry, it will also be useful to be able to network with peers via the livery company’s many events.”

Wolf Components will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony in the autumn at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. Co-founders Anthony Joyce and Stephen Baul, together with commercial & business development manager George Joyce, will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Corporate membership provides opportunities for leading businesses from the trade to support The Furniture Makers’ Company’s charitable activities, get involved with civic events and network with other members.