Innovator Carly urges more women to join Yorkshire health and care initiative
The Springboard for Female Innovators in Health is looking for ten women to shape and develop their ideas for improving health and care into workable solutions.
Applications open on Wednesday as part of Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber's Women in Health Innovation & Technology (WHIT) initiative, sponsored by Amazon Web Services and Nexus.
Carly Walter, who has previously been supported by the Health Innovation organisation, said: “I gained a lot of confidence and support and it opened doors to meeting lots of great experts, some of whom are now on my advisory board.
"I would urge women with ideas for a health innovation to take part in the Springboard programme – you will have access to fantastic expertise and networking and it could change your life and those of many others."
Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber Deputy Chief Executive Kathy Scott said: "Women continue to be under-represented in health innovation and entrepreneurship and we know this is not due to a lack of ideas or ambition.
"There are systemic barriers and limited access to networks for many women; and shockingly, we find that less than two per cent of health-focused venture capital funding goes to female start-ups.
"Our new Springboard programme is designed to help women to develop their ideas into marketable solutions, boosting their knowledge, confidence and connections in our innovation ecosystem – ultimately benefiting our population and local economy."