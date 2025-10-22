'Inquiry must properly examine this whole fiasco': Campaigners make plea over loan charge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Loan Charge Action Group (LCAG) have written to Ray McCann, who has carried out a review into the controversial policy on behalf of the Treasury, to urge him to look at all aspects of a saga which has left people with unexpected and potentially life-changing tax bills. In January, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray commissioned Mr McCann, former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, to lead a new review into the loan charge.

The Loan Charge, first announced in 2016, was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes that seek to avoid charges of income tax and National Insurance by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically a loan.

There was an outcry when thousands of people on modest incomes were hit with life-changing bills due to the charge, after they acted on professional advice. Changes were made to the loan charge following a review in 2019 which reduced its impact, but the Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) still believes the policy is deeply flawed and has repeatedly called for a fresh independent review. The tax policy has affected an estimated 60,000 people and been linked to 10 suicides, the House of Commons was told during a debate last year.

MPs have repeatedly raised concerns about the loan charge in Parliament. When the latest review was announced, Greg Smith MP, Co-Chair of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG said: “What has been announced today is not only a farce, but it is not actually a review of the Loan Charge, which is what the Chancellor promised.(Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The latest letter to Mr McCann from the LCAG says: “We..believe that if you have reviewed cases and related evidence in some detail (as it appears you have), that you will surely agree with the position of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG, that there must be a full independent inquiry into the whole Loan Charge Scandal, in the knowledge that your own review is only of settlement terms. We therefore hope that you will have the courage to publicly recommend that such an inquiry takes place to look into the whole scandal, the profound failure of the policy/legislation, the whole supply chain and the conduct of HMRC. Nothing else will properly examine this whole fiasco and policy failure.”

"We..urge you, as an individual who says they care about this issue and does genuinely want to see it resolved without further human tragedies, to speak up and recommend only what will genuinely resolve cases and also to recommend a full inquiry, to look at all aspects of this scandal that you were not allowed to examine or to change.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The government has commissioned an independent review of the loan charge to help bring the matter to a close for those affected whilst ensuring fairness for all taxpayers. We will respond to this by the Budget.”

In terms of reference for the review, the Treasury states: “The government recognises that concerns continue to be raised about the Loan Charge and some feel strongly that it has not been handled appropriately. The aim of this review is to provide a fresh perspective on the matter. It is also an acknowledgement that this issue has not been brought to a close and there are ongoing concerns that warrant further scrutiny.”