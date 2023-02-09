News you can trust since 1754
Inside look: Famous Emley Moor Tower station being used to monitor nation’s water usage

Standing at 1,047ft, Emley Moor Tower has been a local landmark for decades and helps to beam television shows into homes across Yorkshire.

By Chris Burn
2 minutes ago

But The Yorkshire Post was invited to pay a visit to the station and offices under the tower to learn more about a different activity being run from the famous location in West Yorkshire as site owner Arqiva evolves its offering.

Here are some of the best pictures from the visit.

For more on this story, click to read Chris Burn’s longread piece here.

1. A look around the Emley Moor Site. Head of Service Manager Craig Kelly is pictured in the Hydration Chamber Combining Room. Picture by Simon Hulme 25th January 2023

Head of Service Manager Craig Kelly is pictured in the Hydration Chamber Combining Room.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. A look around the Emley Moor Site. inside the Hydration Chamber and Combining Room. Picture by Simon Hulme 25th January 2023

Inside the Hydration Chamber and Combining Room

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. A look around the Emley Moor Site. The Broadcast Control Room at the Emley Moor site. Picture by Simon Hulme 25th January 2023

The Broadcast Control Room at the Emley Moor site

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. A look around the Emley Moor Site. Peter Baker is pictured inside the Transmitter Hall at the Emley Moor site. Picture by Simon Hulme 25th January 2023

Peter Baker is pictured inside the Transmitter Hall at the Emley Moor site

Photo: Simon Hulme

