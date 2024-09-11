Insolvency-related activity falls almost 18% across Yorkshire and the Humber

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August, Yorkshire and the Humber saw 211 businesses impacted by insolvency-related activity, down from 256 the previous month.

This 17.6 per cent drop was only beaten by Northern Ireland with a month-on-month fall of 26.7 per cent, and the North East which decreased by 19.1 per cent.

In contrast to Yorkshire and the Humber, five of the nations and regions saw an increase in this type of activity – which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings.

Leeds Skyline. Date: 5th January 2023. Picture James Hardisty.

The East Midlands showed the greatest increase, up by 33.3 per cent, followed by the South West, which was up by 15.4 per cent.

East Anglia saw an increase in insolvency-related activity of 12.8 per cent, while the South East saw a rise of 10.1 per cent. Wales saw an increase of 2.8 per cent.

The research from R3, which is based on an analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, also showed a less encouraging sign of economic well-being with every one of the 12 nations and regions seeing a decrease in the number of start-ups between July and August.

However, Yorkshire and the Humber was among the best performing with a month-on-month fall of just 3.5 per cent. In July there were 4,076 new businesses in the region and this fell by 142 to 3,934 in August.

Dave Broadbent, chair of R3 in Yorkshire and partner at Begbies Traynor in York and Teesside, said: “After the initial euphoria of getting the General Election behind us, it looks like there are still some tough decisions ahead before the UK economy can return to pre-Covid growth.

“Unfortunately, there are no easy fixes for businesses as households continue to struggle under the strain of increased living costs.

"However, it is encouraging to see many of the nations and regions experiencing decreases in levels of insolvency-related activity in August compared with the previous month, and for Yorkshire and the Humber to be amongst the strongest performers.

Other nations and regions which saw only a slight drop in the number of start-ups were the East Midlands, with a one per cent drop, Scotland, with a 1.1 per cent drop, East Anglia, with a 1.5 per cent drop and Greater London, which saw a drop of three per cent).

Those with the greatest month-on-month fall in new businesses were Northern Ireland, with an 26.9 per cent decrease; the West Midlands, with a drop of 10.6 per cent and the North East, down by 9.7 per cent.