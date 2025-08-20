Inspiration Healthcare Group: Medical technology company delivers 'robust' first half performance
Revenues for the six months ended July 31 2025 were £24.0 million, which is a 41 per cent increase on the same period last year, and ahead of market expectations.
Raffi Stepanian, CEO of Inspiration Healthcare plc, said the group was seeing clear evidence that its disciplined ‘back-to-basics’ approach is driving financial recovery and setting a solid foundation for continued momentum into the second half of the year and beyond.
In a trading update, he added: “Our pipeline is strong and we are continuing an upward trajectory. We remain confident in delivering our full-year expectations and creating long-term value for shareholders.”
The group will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2025 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.