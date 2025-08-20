Inspiration Healthcare Group: Medical technology company delivers 'robust' first half performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revenues for the six months ended July 31 2025 were £24.0 million, which is a 41 per cent increase on the same period last year, and ahead of market expectations.

Raffi Stepanian, CEO of Inspiration Healthcare plc, said the group was seeing clear evidence that its disciplined ‘back-to-basics’ approach is driving financial recovery and setting a solid foundation for continued momentum into the second half of the year and beyond.

In a trading update, he added: “Our pipeline is strong and we are continuing an upward trajectory. We remain confident in delivering our full-year expectations and creating long-term value for shareholders.”