Inspiration Healthcare Group: Medical technology company delivers 'robust' first half performance

Inspiration Healthcare Group, the global medical technology company, said it delivered a “robust” first half performance.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 20th Aug 2025, 07:50 BST

Revenues for the six months ended July 31 2025 were £24.0 million, which is a 41 per cent increase on the same period last year, and ahead of market expectations.

Raffi Stepanian, CEO of Inspiration Healthcare plc, said the group was seeing clear evidence that its disciplined ‘back-to-basics’ approach is driving financial recovery and setting a solid foundation for continued momentum into the second half of the year and beyond.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a trading update, he added: “Our pipeline is strong and we are continuing an upward trajectory. We remain confident in delivering our full-year expectations and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

The group will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2025 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice