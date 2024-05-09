'Inspirational' Bradford accountant retires after 50 years in the industry

Alan Wintersgill has stepped down as a consultant with Bradford-based Azets exactly half a century after he qualified as a chartered accountant in 1974.

He opened his own accountancy practice Wintersgill & Co in 1986 – later becoming Naylor Wintersgill – in Bradford city centre. He became chairman in 2012, before the firm merged with Azets in April 2023.

Mr Wintersgill leaves the business in the hands of office managing partner Victoria Wainwright, who was the first apprentice he employed at the firm in 1991. She became managing partner of Naylor Wintersgill in 2012.

Alan Wintersgill has retired after half a century in accountancy in Bradford. He is pictured front with colleagues at Azets who saluted his contribution to the company and Bradford business community at a special celebration.

Based at Carlton House in Grammar School Street, the practice continues to grow with the addition of 15 new team members over the last year taking its headcount to more than 70.

It has also expanded its service offering in Bradford with the appointment of financial planner Matt Knott in wealth management.

Ms Wainwright, who became office managing partner in 2023 following the merger with Azets, said: “Alan’s contribution to business and the community over so many years has been inspirational.”

The business also became an Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) accredited training office with more than 50 apprentices passing through its doors.

Mr Wintersgill’s other roles have included two terms as president of the Bradford Society of Chartered Accountants, president of the West Yorkshire Society of Chartered Accountants and West Yorkshire council member at the Chartered Accountants of England and Wales from 2007-2011.

His commitment to the community has included president and treasurer roles at Rotary and involvement in five charitable trusts.

Mr Wintersgill also established a group of ambassadors for the Marie Curie Bradford Hospice in 2008, bringing together a development board of prominent business leaders.

He has chaired the board since its inception, which reached reach a £1m fundraising milestone earlier this year.

He said: “Many things have changed over fifty years but the value of human interaction and personal service is as important as ever. I am looking forward to retirement although I shall miss my clients and colleagues but I intend to remain busy.”