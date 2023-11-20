'Inspirational' former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell receives honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University

Former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell has received an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in recognition of his contribution to business and enterprise.

Mr Campbell appeared as a contestant in series one of The Apprentice in February 2005 and was hired by Sir Alan Sugar. He is the founder of his own social enterprise, Bright Ideas Trust, and co-author of one of Amazon’s Top 10 business books for 2010, What’s Your Bright Idea?

He was awarded an MBE in 2012.

Mr Campbell said: “It’s an honour to be recognised by Sheffield Hallam, a university that works hard to promote social mobility by improving access to higher education for people from all backgrounds.

"I passionately believe that where you start in life should not determine your future and as one of the country’s most diverse universities, Sheffield Hallam is helping thousands of students each year to shape their futures.

"Congratulations to all this year’s graduates – don’t hold back, keep pushing forward and use your education as a platform to realise your full potential.”

After his ceremony, Tim attended an event hosted at the Hallam iLab attended by enterprise placement students, iLab tenants and graduates and students.

The Hallam i-Lab is a dynamic co-working business incubation space located within Sheffield Hallam University, open to students, graduates and external businesses.

During the event, Tim discussed the ‘transformational impact The Apprentice had on his life’, overcoming imposter syndrome and issues with confidence and how to start out in business with limited resources and knowledge.

He said: “You just have to remember, if you don’t do it, somebody else will. So why shouldn't it be you?”

Tim joined Zishi Cornerstone as Marketing Director in 2021 and has supported the company’s link with Sheffield Business School since then.

Professor Conor Moss, Dean of the College of Business, Technology and Engineering at Sheffield Hallam University said: “Tim's journey has been anything but simple and straightforward - he has navigated challenges and obstacles along the way. But Tim persevered and now stands as an inspirational role model for our graduates.

