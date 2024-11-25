Inspirational women across Hull and East Yorkshire recognised at Women of Achievement Awards

11 inspirational women were recognised and celebrated at the 2024 Women in Business Women of Achievement Awards.

One of the region’s longest running awards, the biennial awards celebrate the achievements of businesswomen across Hull and East Yorkshire who either run their own business or are excelling in their profession, industry, organisation or charity.

Held at the Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel in Willerby, the awards were compered by former ITV Calendar News reporter Fiona Dwyer and guests were joined by one of Britain’s most iconic writers, producers and television producers, Janet Street-Porter CBE, as this year’s guest speaker.

Dr Diana Taylor, managing director at Future Humber, was announced as the winner of the Overall Woman of Achievement Award, which was sponsored by Smailes Goldie Chartered Accountants.

Finalists at the 2024 Women of Achievement Awards

An innovative, passionate and visionary leader, Diana has made notable contributions to promote the Humber locally, nationally and beyond. As well as this, she inspires others to achieve, making significant contributions in what can sometimes can still be seen as ‘a man’s world’.

Caroline Neadley, chair of Women in Business Hull, said: “At each Women of Achievement Awards, we’re blown away by the amazing accomplishments of the brilliant women in our region. And this year was certainly no different.

“With a room full of 400 guests, there was a real sense of pride and comradery, with those in attendance celebrating friends, family and colleagues. I’d particularly like to thank the Women in Business committee, this year’s award sponsors, and of course all of the nominees.”

Winners also included Sue Perkins, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work building a number of successful businesses that have enabled hundreds of people to realise their career potential. Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society, won the Outstanding Impact Award for reshaping the future for countless families of seafarers facing crises such as bereavement, illness or family breakdown.

Dr Diana Taylor was presented the Overall Women of Achievement Award by Janet Street-Porter CBE and Victoria Shannon, Partner at Smailes Goldie.

Michelle Taft from the John Good Group was selected for this year’s Judges Award for her dedication to empowering women, driving social impact and championing inclusivity, whilst overseeing a huge growth in funding support by the Matthew Good Foundation.

Dawn Sullivan, co-founder of HU4 Community Trust, won the Voluntary Award for helping to fill a huge void in facilities and community spaces for local residents, providing invaluable support to improve their lives.

Caroline continued: “Our guest speaker, Janet Street-Porter, was all we hoped for and more, and it was great to hear stories and anecdotes from her expansive media career.

“After commenting that she was honoured to be speaking to a room full of so many successful career women, Janet emphasised the importance of trusting and supporting each other, and promoting other women’s talents.

“As she said: ‘Successful career women don’t get where they are by luck - gamblers are lucky, not hard-working women’.

“We also raised over £4,600 for our chosen charity, Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University, which is incredible.”

Women in Business Women of Achievement Award winners:

New Business Award, sponsored by Sparq

Gemma Wardell, founder and owner of Human Brilliance

Established Business Award, sponsored by NL Group

Emma Dallimore, CEO at Hull & East Yorkshire Mind

Voluntary Award, sponsored by Jadan Press

Dawn Sullivan, co-founder of HU4 Community Trust

Apprentice/Trainee Award, sponsored by Bishop Burton College

Chloe Hammond, head of finance at NL Group

Women in STEM Award, sponsored by Ansell

Julie Shave, tutor and assessor at HESTA

Female Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Lexus Hull

Vicky Simpson, founder and owner of VCare24

Women Breaking Boundaries Award, sponsored by MKM Building Supplies

Dr Diana Taylor, managing director at Future Humber

Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Pace

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by The One Point

Sue Perkins, owner of Crancher Ltd

Judges Award

Michelle Taft, executive director at Matthew Good Foundation and non executive director at John Good Group

Overall Women of Achievement Award, sponsored by Smailes Goldie

Dr Diana Taylor, managing director at Future Humber