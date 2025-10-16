Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough-based Inspire Legal Group and fellow Yorkshire firm Han Law Co have now combined to create a 32 strong team.

As part of the partnership, Han Law Co’s founder, Hannah Strawbridge, assumes a key leadership role at Inspire Legal Group as head of legal. She also becomes a shareholder, and joins the firm’s board of directors.

Ms Strawbridge will also work alongside Inspire's founder and CEO Natalie Foster and partner Bill Tilley.

Natalie Foster with Hannah Strawbridge.

The firms said that the merger marks a “significant milestone for both firms”, adding that the move signals a “new era of growth, innovation, and impact, led by two of Yorkshire’s most respected legal entrepreneurs”.

Speaking on the merger, Ms Foster said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Hannah and her team on board. Hannah’s energy, expertise, and values align perfectly with Inspire’s, making Han Law the perfect fit for us to enhance our offering and capabilities. “

Ms Strawbridge added: “This merger is more than a business move, it’s a meeting of minds.

“Natalie and I share a vision for modern, accessible legal services, and we are proud to build something truly special here in Yorkshire.

“We are united by our shared values, and a forward-thinking approach.”

Han Law was previously based in Halifax, with the entirity of its staff operating remotely.

The newly expanded team of lawyers will continue to operate remotely, offering support across legal services including Employment Law & HR, Litigation, Residential Property, Disability & Discrimination, and Commercial & Corporate Law.

A dedicated client services team will also be based at the group’s headquarters in Scarborough.

First established in 2019, Han Law was founded as an employment law consultancy

Inspire Legal Group was founded in 2020.

The firm is made up of four brands, with Inspire Legal serving as its flagship law firm.

The group also operates Inspire Crypto, which it describes as “the only law firm in the UK” to provide recovery for missing crypto assets which have been lost through scams.

Inspire Legal Group is also soon set to launch the Inspire Legal Academy.

The group has said the academy will serve as a training provider of medico-legal, legal practice and legal technology training to both medical and legal professionals in the industry.