Inspiring the next generation: Wellington Place hosts sixth Women of the Future event

In celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), MEPC proudly hosted its sixth Women of the Future event at Wellington Place.

The inspiring initiative, in collaboration with Ahead Partnership, has been designed to empower Year 9 female students as they explore career opportunities in a safe and supportive environment.

This year, Wellington Place welcomed 60 young people to the thriving urban quarter, from local schools including Dixons Unity Academy, Roundhay High School, Mount St Mary’s and Temple Moor High School.

The event introduces young people to female volunteers from diverse sectors across the Wellington Place neighbourhood, offering them a firsthand glimpse into real-world career journeys and an immersive experience of a modern workplace.

Volunteers came from leading businesses including Ghd, Hill Dickinson, Equifax, Willis Towers Watson, Squire Patton Boggs and Arup.

Through a series of interactive workshops and activities led by Ahead Partnership and volunteers, students developed key personal skills, including self-belief, resilience, goal setting, and confidence. Highlights included “Who Am I?” reflective sessions, a Wellington Place workplace tour challenge, speed networking, a session led by an inspirational speaker from Leeds Beckett University, a reflective yoga session from Yoga Hero, and letter writing to their future self, all designed to boost confidence and ambition.

Women of the Future is one of several initiatives aimed at empowering and elevating young people as part of a programme called Inspired, in collaboration between MEPC and Ahead Partnership. Now in its sixth year, the Women of the Future event alone has supported a total of 190 young women, with 98 volunteers from businesses at Wellington Place supporting the event.

Dominique Murray, associate marketing director at MEPC, said: "Women of the Future is always an inspiring occasion, and we are incredibly proud to host it at Wellington Place alongside our valued partners, Ahead Partnership. As a thriving business community, we are in a unique position to bring together talented women from a wide range of industries, showcase diverse career opportunities, and inspire the next generation to aim high.

"The response to the event has been incredible, reinforcing the importance of creating spaces where ambition is encouraged, potential is unlocked, and young women are empowered to succeed."

Megan Lipp, Head of Growth at Ahead Partnership, added: “This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, highlights the urgency of breaking down barriers to gender equality.

"Women of the Future empowers the next generation of female leaders by connecting them with professionals and role models who inspire confidence and ambition. Seeing students engage, ask questions, and set bold goals reinforces the importance of initiatives like this, and we’re proud to champion inclusion and opportunity alongside Wellington Place.”