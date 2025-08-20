'Insult to injury': Most savings accounts now being beaten by inflation as deals drop away

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research done by Moneyfactscompare.co.uk found that only 956 out of 2,004 accounts on the savings market are paying above the rate of inflation.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.8 per cent during July, from 3.6 per cent in June. The Bank of England’s projection rate for inflation during Q3 2026 is 2.7 per cent.

However, the Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate currently sits at 3.47 per cent, which is lower than current inflation levels.

According to the organisation’s research, there are 85 easy access, 86 notice accounts, 79 variable rate ISAs, 210 fixed rate ISAs and 496 fixed rate bond products on the market that beat inflation.

The figures represent a substantial fall on the number of inflation-beating accounts available last summer.

There are now 333 fewer savings accounts that can beat CPI at 3.8 per cent (July 2025) compared to August 2024, when there were 1,558 deals that could beat CPI which was then at 2.2 per cent (July 2024).

Caitlyn Eastell, Spokesperson at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said savers should review their current deals and switch if they are earning less than 3.8 per cent.

“After almost a year and a half of savings growth, many savers are slipping back into earning negative real returns as inflation figures jump again,” she said.

"The Moneyfacts Average Savings Rate currently sits at 3.47 per cent, lower than the latest CPI reading of 3.8 per cent. Adding insult to injury, there are also hundreds fewer inflation-beating deals available compared to 12 months ago.

“With inflation running higher than the interest savings earn, money left languishing in a low-interest account is losing its spending power – making it tougher to achieve a sense of financial resilience or save towards goals such as a car, house or comfortable retirement.

"This comes hot on the heels of the latest base rate reduction which had an almost instantaneous effect, with over a dozen savings account providers cutting variable rates within 24 hours and many more likely to tumble in the coming weeks.

“It is crucial savers review their current deal and if they are earning less than 3.8 per cent to immediately search for a better deal.”

Transport was the biggest factor driving up overall inflation last month, particularly due to a spike in flight prices as families booked trips during the school summer holidays. Air fares soared by 30.2 per cent between June and July, the biggest jump since the collection of monthly data began in 2001.