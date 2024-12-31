Insurance firms should be falling over themselves to help SMEs achieve ambitions: Sam Gallimore

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the months before it triumphed in this summer’s General Election, Labour set out to court the country’s small and medium sized enterprises (or SMEs, for short) by describing them as ‘the beating heart of our economy’.

Even if we discount the common tendency for political rhetoric to exaggerate the importance of any audience in the search for votes, the statement had more than a grain of truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 5.5 million private sector businesses in this country, 99 per cent have fewer than 50 employees. Their collective power as earners and employers is immense - giving work to 13 million people and generating almost £2 trillion in turnover each year.

Sam Gallimore provides his expert insight

That performance is one reason why Labour was so keen to be seen as willing and able to foster further growth.

So, forgive me for scratching my head when I consider the attitude of at least some of my peers in the insurance industry.

You might think that all brokers and providers would be falling over themselves to help ambitious SMEs achieve their ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I know what that entails: getting alongside and even inside a business to understand what makes it tick, to grasp what risks it faces and determine how best they might be addressed, either with or without suitable insurance cover.

After all, it is something which we regularly do on behalf of start-ups and much bigger enterprises turning over £1 billion and more.

Yet a common complaint which I and my colleagues hear is that many SMEs are generally only contacted when it comes time for policies to be renewed.

There’s no dialogue about prospects, challenges and actuality. Simply, here’s the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of that rationale is due to the broker effort needed and the likely return in terms of policy premiums.

If clients generate less income, so the logic runs, they merit less attention.

However, SMEs encounter the same difficulties as their much larger counterparts - and might even be more critically affected by such pressures, something which the latest Government cyber security survey has suggested.

I get the idea of proportionality. Large companies operating in a number of different territories, for instance, may need to anticipate a wider variety of possible threats than smaller firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those behemoths, though, were not always so big and needed help to grow. The situation which I describe comes down to a certain perception of insurance as being there purely for whichever nasty eventualities befall firms rather than as another element in the business development toolbox.

No less authority than the Harvard Business Review has recently pointed out that risk management has ‘never been so important’ for SMEs.

If the UK’s entrepreneurial flame is to be shielded from what that publication described as ‘an increasingly volatile world’, there needs to be an appreciation of how insurance can do more than just undo damage inflicted on business by hackers, pandemics and economic downturns.

Managed properly, insurance can really become another, more creative form of growth

policy.