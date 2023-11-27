Insurance giant Aviva to acquire Optiom for consideration of around £100m

Aviva has completed a deal which increases the scale of its operations in the Canadian insurance market.

Aviva has announced the acquisition of Optiom O2 Holdings Inc from Novacap and other minority shareholders for a consideration of around £100m.

Optiom, which operates as a managing general agent, is a major provider of vehicle replacement insurance in Canada and offers flexible payment options to customers.

In a statement, Aviva said: “The acquisition expands Aviva’s capital-light businesses, which make up over half of Aviva’s portfolio, and grows Aviva Canada’s presence in a profitable segment of the Canadian insurance market.

"As an existing underwriting capacity provider for Optiom, the transaction provides an opportunity for Aviva Canada to increase its access to an attractive line of business, while securing a stable, growing stream of distribution income.

"Optiom’s strong distribution relationships will allow Aviva Canada to reach additional customers, who will receive best in class service alongside existing Aviva Canada customers.”

Tracy Garrad, chief executive officer of Aviva Canada, said: “The acquisition strengthens our offering and distribution capabilities in a highly attractive segment of the Canadian insurance market. We know Optiom well through our existing relationship and are excited about what we can do together to better serve our brokers and customers.”

Avivia said the acquisition is consistent with its capital management framework, which remains unchanged.