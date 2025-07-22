Insurers: FCA finds ‘concerning’ evidence of poor claims handling

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regulator said that, while rising motor insurance premiums are largely driven by external cost pressures, shortcomings persist in how some insurers handle claims.

FCA analysis indicated that increases in the cost of motor claims – due to higher prices for cars, parts, labour, energy and more complex cars and supply chains – have contributed to premium increases.

The cost of hire vehicles, the number and cost of theft claims and uninsured drivers have also risen significantly. This confirms that increased costs outside of firms’ control, rather than firm profit, were the biggest cause of recent premium rises in motor insurance.

Insurers have been told by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to improve their claims handling, following “concerning” evidence of poor practices in some cases. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

But the FCA did identify that referral fees from credit hire firms and claims management companies were associated with slower claims processing and increasing costs.

Where it has seen poor practice from firms, the regulator said it is addressing it directly with them, including taking action against specific firms where necessary.

The regulator said that “concerning” evidence of poor claims handling practices included a lack of oversight of outsourced services, resulting in poor customer outcomes, delays in settling claims and high complaint volumes. It also found evidence of insufficient management information, resulting in failures to promptly identify and resolve claims handling issues. Cash settlements were also being used in some cases without sufficient consideration of whether they are most suitable, the regulator said.

The FCA also highlighted high rejection rates for storm damage claims, saying only 32% of such claims made to a sample of firms in 2024 resulted in a payment.

The regulator is also providing evidence for coordinated action from Government, industry, and other regulators, as part of the Government’s motor taskforce, to help drive down the cost of motor premiums. This could help limit cost increases but it cannot prevent them, the FCA said.

It has also published an interim update of an ongoing premium finance market study investigating whether consumers receive fair value when choosing to pay for insurance in monthly instalments.

While premium finance allows customers to spread costs, making them affordable and providing flexibility, the regulator has found some firms earn much more money than it costs to provide the service. It will explore these concerns further in the next phase of the study. The FCA said it will seek to tackle any issues it finds first through the Consumer Duty, publishing a final report by the end of 2025.

Association of British Insurers (ABI) director general Hannah Gurga said: “The FCA’s findings confirm that record-breaking claims costs are behind recent increases in motor insurance premiums.

“They also demonstrate that many of these cost pressures – such as rising vehicle repair costs, part shortages and increased thefts – stem from issues beyond the industry’s direct control, making collaboration essential to find sustainable, long-term solutions.