Integra Buildings hailed as modular industry’s Pioneer of the Year

Yorkshire-based Integra Buildings was named Pioneer of the Year at the Offsite Awards 2025.

Integra Buildings has been recognised as a true pioneer of modular construction in the industry’s showpiece awards.

Integra’s trailblazing approach, achievements and impact were celebrated at the Offsite Awards 2025, where the East Yorkshire-based company was named Offsite Pioneer of the Year.

The Offsite Awards celebrate excellence in offsite construction across all sectors, highlighting outstanding innovation, quality and performance. They bring together professionals from across the industry to recognise the power of offsite technologies to shape the future of the built environment.

The accolade is the latest major honour for Integra in a successful 2025 for the business. In May, Integra received The King’s Award for Enterprise, in the Sustainable Development category.

From left, Integra’s SHEQ Director Paul Tansey, Anti-Vandal Sales Manager Wayne Potter, Head of Technical Richard Constable and CEO Gary Parker at Offsite Expo 2025.

Integra is transforming perceptions of offsite construction by delivering innovative, modular solutions across the UK, while also addressing major societal challenges, from prison overcrowding to housing shortages.

Integra CEO Gary Parker said: “To be named as the offsite industry’s Pioneer of the Year is both hugely exciting and incredibly humbling.

“In everything we do, we aim to make a positive impact and leave a legacy which stretches far beyond the projects we deliver. We passionately believe that modular has a critical role to play in delivering investment and economic growth, as well as addressing major societal issues.

“Through pioneering partnerships and collaborative working, we’ve enhanced the visibility and credibility of offsite construction. We’ll continue to beat the drum for modular and all the benefits it offers, as we grow the scale and scope of the projects we deliver.”

Founded 28 years ago, Integra Buildings has grown to become one of the UK’s leading offsite construction specialists.

Now located in Paull, near Hull, the company has consistently pushed boundaries, delivering innovative projects across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, education, leisure, sports and commercial buildings.

As one of just 27 recipients nationally of The King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development in 2025, Integra is demonstrating that modular construction can lead the way in addressing climate challenges while delivering excellent project performance and commercial success.

Integra has set an ambitious target to become net zero by 2038. Significant investments include installing more than 1,000 solar panels on office and factory buildings, generating 380,000 kWh of clean electricity annually.

Integra has cut gas consumption by 22% since 2022, with plans to remove it entirely by 2028, and implemented an impressive waste reduction programme that has reduced materials sent to landfill from 70% to just 1.2% in three years.

Integra’s work in sustainability includes original thinking about circular economy principles in modular construction. The company designs all its buildings to be 100% reusable and relocatable, while easily recyclable materials are incorporated whenever possible, demonstrating how offsite methods can lead the way in sustainable construction practices.