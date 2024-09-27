Integra Buildings hits £50m turnover as modular construction firm celebrates record year
East Yorkshire-based Integra recorded annual turnover of £50m for the first time in the company’s 27-year history. Income reached £50.4m in the year ending December 31, 2023, up 18 per cent on the previous 12 months, with pre-tax profits of £6.6m, up from £2.8m in 2022.
A spokesman said: “Key to the success were a series of showpiece projects, including the delivery of a £6m facility for a sports organisation, as well as contracts won with blue chip clients including Network Rail and Transport for London.”
It also carried out major investments at its headquarters in Paull, near Hull.
Integra CEO Gary Parker said: “Hitting £50m turnover for the first time reflects a hugely successful period for Integra, delivering projects for clients spanning both the public and private
sectors."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.