East Yorkshire-based Integra recorded annual turnover of £50m for the first time in the company’s 27-year history. Income reached £50.4m in the year ending December 31, 2023, up 18 per cent on the previous 12 months, with pre-tax profits of £6.6m, up from £2.8m in 2022.

A spokesman said: “Key to the success were a series of showpiece projects, including the delivery of a £6m facility for a sports organisation, as well as contracts won with blue chip clients including Network Rail and Transport for London.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also carried out major investments at its headquarters in Paull, near Hull.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Integra CEO Gary Parker said: “Hitting £50m turnover for the first time reflects a hugely successful period for Integra, delivering projects for clients spanning both the public and private