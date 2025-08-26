Integra: Yorkshire firm set to improve Army Cadet facilities with £14m contract

Yorkshire-based modular construction specialist, Integra Buildings, is supporting the Ministry of Defence with a UK-wide programme to upgrade facilities for the Army Cadets.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Headquartered in Paull, East Yorkshire, Integra was selected to manufacture and install more than a dozen buildings which will be used by thousands of Army Cadets.

Work on the nationwide contract, worth around £14m, is underway, with facilities in

Lincolnshire, Lancashire and Norfolk amongst the first to be handed over to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Integra Buildings project manager, Paul Bolan, with Staff Sergeant Detachment Commander Neil Shorrock, Lance Corporal Alfie Flanagan and Cadet Ethan Cross. Photo by Lee Boswell.

Integra managing director Chris Turner said: “When we were invited to tender for this exciting project, we didn’t hesitate. We knew it would be a fantastic contract to deliver, working with the Government organisation, and one which will make a real difference to the young people using these facilities.

As well as being used by regional Army Cadets units, the buildings will also provide

community facilities for local people to enjoy.

Integra was awarded the contract after being invited to bid for the work through the Government’s £10bn Crown Commercial Services framework. The East Yorkshire-based firm is one of 29 companies on the framework

