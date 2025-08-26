Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headquartered in Paull, East Yorkshire, Integra was selected to manufacture and install more than a dozen buildings which will be used by thousands of Army Cadets.

Work on the nationwide contract, worth around £14m, is underway, with facilities in

Lincolnshire, Lancashire and Norfolk amongst the first to be handed over to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Integra Buildings project manager, Paul Bolan, with Staff Sergeant Detachment Commander Neil Shorrock, Lance Corporal Alfie Flanagan and Cadet Ethan Cross. Photo by Lee Boswell.

Integra managing director Chris Turner said: “When we were invited to tender for this exciting project, we didn’t hesitate. We knew it would be a fantastic contract to deliver, working with the Government organisation, and one which will make a real difference to the young people using these facilities.

As well as being used by regional Army Cadets units, the buildings will also provide

community facilities for local people to enjoy.