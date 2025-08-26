Integra: Yorkshire firm set to improve Army Cadet facilities with £14m contract
Headquartered in Paull, East Yorkshire, Integra was selected to manufacture and install more than a dozen buildings which will be used by thousands of Army Cadets.
Work on the nationwide contract, worth around £14m, is underway, with facilities in
Lincolnshire, Lancashire and Norfolk amongst the first to be handed over to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
Integra managing director Chris Turner said: “When we were invited to tender for this exciting project, we didn’t hesitate. We knew it would be a fantastic contract to deliver, working with the Government organisation, and one which will make a real difference to the young people using these facilities.
As well as being used by regional Army Cadets units, the buildings will also provide
community facilities for local people to enjoy.
Integra was awarded the contract after being invited to bid for the work through the Government’s £10bn Crown Commercial Services framework. The East Yorkshire-based firm is one of 29 companies on the framework