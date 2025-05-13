Integrated Utility Services announces business growth and major recruitment drive for 2025
As a trusted partner in the utility infrastructure sector, IUS continues to build on its strong reputation for safety, quality, and innovation.
To support this continued expansion, IUS will be further growing its workforce over the coming months with multiple roles available across the business. This recruitment drive reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence in project delivery while investing in the talent and skills of our people.
New opportunities will span a wide range of operational and technical areas, including:
- Project Managers
- Project Coordinators
- Overhead Line (OHL) Planners
- Administrators
- Senior Authorised Persons (SAPs)
- Craft Fitters, Jointers, Lines Persons and Mates
These available positions will play a vital role in supporting our delivery teams and ensuring the successful execution of projects and frameworks nationwide.
“We’re entering a very exciting time for Integrated Utility Services,” Ben Stokoe, Head of Operations at IUS. “As we take on larger and more complex projects, it’s essential that we grow our teams with the right talent to maintain our high standards and continue delivering the best service for our clients.”
We encourage anyone interested in joining a forward-thinking and fast-growing utility services provider to regularly check our careers page, where vacancies will be posted in the coming weeks.
For more information, view upcoming vacancies and apply, visit Integrated Utility Services website.