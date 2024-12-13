IntelliAM: Yorkshire AI business announces planned new partnership with Swedish manufacturing giant

Tom Clayton of IntelliAM

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinnington-based company IntelliAM, which opened a listing on the junior Aquis stock exchange in July, uses AI models to increase operating efficiency for its manufacturing clients, which include many of the world’s major food and beverage groups.

It has now announced plans to work with SKF, the world's largest bearing and lubrication systems manufacturer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement is expected to see IntelliAM’s breakthrough machine learning platform embedded into SKF’s products.

SKF is a leading global supplier of products, solutions and services for the reduction of friction in rotation and one of the largest public companies in the world.

The company is present in around 129 countries with over 17,000 distributors and has exposure to over 40 industries.

A letter of intent between both companies has been signed as be a precursor to a partnership agreement for the provision of IntelliAM’s machine learning platform and SKF AI-ready products, for both IntelliAM and SKF sales teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IntelliAM, which floated earlier this year on the specialist growth market Aquis, was created on the back of years of industry knowledge and domain expertise.

Many of the world’s biggest manufacturers, including half of the world’s top ten food and drinks producers, use IntelliAM’s machine learning and AI solution to tap into billions of manufacturing data points to improve productivity.

Tom Clayton, CEO at IntelliAM, said the new partnership offers many different opportunities.

“This marks a pivotal moment in the partnership between SKF and IntelliAM,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By embedding our machine learning platform into SKF’s exceptional products, we are not only enhancing their performance but also unlocking new possibilities for industry as a whole.”

Erika Morichetto, Director SKF Lubrication Management Sales Europe, Middle East & Africa, added: “Our ambition is that we can continue to grow together and explore this market with joint product and customer development, now also with the intention to extend this to include machine learning.

“We see that machine learning will provide an opportunity to enhance the connected SKF products in application and support our clients with insights for their machines or processes and improve their maintenance practices.”

The discussions between the two companies are built upon a plan for a long-term partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is anticipated that detailed contractual discussions will be concluded in 2025.

The announcement comes shortly after IntelliAm released its half-year results which hailed a number of “significant” contract wins.

It highlighted a recent 12 month deal signed with Hovis worth over £100,000, as well as a two-year contract extension with an unnamed “large global leader in beverage alcohol” worth at least £100,000 per year.

IntelliAM has also received a Digital Innovation Fund Lighthouse Funding award of £263,000 approved for a research project to be completed in the current financial year.