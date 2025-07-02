IntelliAM: Yorkshire AI firm announces first US customer as 'high-quality' food manufacturer signs up

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinnington-based IntelliAM said an unnamed “high-quality food manufacturer” in America has signed an order to use its platform services and sensor supplies at three of its sites for an initial 12 months.

The work to install the IntelliAM AI systems and sensors will start later this month.

IntelliAM said the use of its technology “will enable the manufacturer to maximise its manufacturing efficiencies and return on investment”.

Yorkshire AI business IntelliAM, based at 53 North House, Dinnington, Sheffield. Pictured Daud Khan, (CFO), with co-founders Keith Smith and Tony Clayton. Picture: James Hardisty.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM AI, said: "This is an important new customer for IntelliAM and our first in the USA.

"Our respective teams have been working closely together to develop a bespoke programme of enhanced asset care deploying our AI and machine learning platforms for the three manufacturing sites."

The announcement came a day after IntelliAM’s new chairman Dr Keith Harris, an experienced investment banker and corporate strategist, officially started his role with the company.

The company uses AI models to harness data from production line machines and provide near-instant feedback on how to improve operating efficiency.

The firm has come out of the maintenance engineering and asset management specialist 53North which serves half of the world’s top 12 food and beverage groups with major customers including ADM, Mars, Müller and Weetabix.

IntelliAM acquired 53North last year after becoming publicly listed and raising £5m from an IPO as part of a strategy to drive the business forward.

Earlier this year, Mr Clayton told The Yorkshire Post that the firm has been able to build on its existing industry expertise to develop its machine learning technology.

“We are obviously based in a manufacturing heartland and have been providing services on a global scale to some of the largest companies in the world.

“53North was primarily focused on the reliability of equipment. Inside every machine, every production line, there are millions of data points that are currently redundant and just get lost.

“We knew if we could harness this data, we could drive not just reliability but actually productivity which is what the nation really needs. We are not talking about one or two per cent, we are talking about quite a large increase in productivity.”

He said production line efficiency in the food and beverage industry is around 60 per cent, representing a “huge opportunity for growth” at a time when the world needs to massively increase the production of food and drink to meet growing populations.

He added: “General AI like ChatGPT, that is where Silicon Valley and China are fighting it out and that’s not what we do. What the key to machine learning is it can only be driven with people with domain expertise.