IntelliAM: Yorkshire AI firm 'excited by scale of opportunity' as it forecasts major revenue increase

Dinnington-based IntelliAM uses AI models to harness data from production line machines and provide near-instant feedback to clients on how to improve their operating efficiency.

The company has published a trading update for the year ending March 31, 2025, in which it said pro-forma revenue had increased by 39 per cent to £3.9m from previous £2.8m. It said annual recurring revenue increased by more than 400 per cent in six months, rising from £149,000 in September 2024 to more than £800,000 by March.

IntelliAM said the company “remains confident in its growth trajectory” and anticipates an additional rise in annual recurring revenue of more than 250 per cent by March 2026.

IntelliAM COO Keith Smith (left) and CEO Tom Clayton

Tom Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of IntelliAM, said: "The financial year ended March 31 2025 was a breakout year for IntelliAM. With ARR increasing by more than 400 per cent H2 over H1 and pro-forma revenue up at approximately 39 per cent year on year we are now seeing significant validation of our model.

"Our AI platform is now embedded in more than 60 major manufacturing sites, with a growing number moving into the later stages of our adoption framework-where the value and profitability compound.

"We remain confident in delivering on our growth plans for the year ahead and are excited by the scale of opportunity in front of us."

The firm has come out of the maintenance engineering and asset management specialist 53North which serves half of the world’s top 12 food and beverage groups with major customers including ADM, Mars, Müller and Weetabix.

IntelliAM acquired 53North last year after becoming publicly listed and raising £5m from an IPO as part of a strategy to drive the business forward.

Because the 53North deal went through in July, the group’s reported revenue for the financial year was £3.2m, covering only nine months of trading. The pro-forma figure provided in the results worked on the assumption that the company was part of the group both for the full financial year and the prior year. The company said: “This approach allows for a more consistent year-on-year comparison of trading performance.”

Audited full-year results are to be published in July.

The company said it has made “significant strides” since listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange, including through strengthened strategic partnerships, with the likes of drinks giant Diageo Group and SKF, which is SKF, the world's largest bearing and lubrication systems manufacturer.

Earlier this month, the company announced investment banker and corporate strategist Dr Keith Harris is to become its new chairman.