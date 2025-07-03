IntelliAM: Yorkshire AI firm reveals 'critical step forward' in plan to build American business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinnington-based IntelliAM has entered an agreement to US-based hardware innovator Connection Technology Center (CTC).

It comes just a day after the Yorkshire firm announced it had signed up an unnamed “high-quality food manufacturer” as its first US customer who will use the company’s technology at three of its sites.

IntelliAM uses AI models to harness data from production line machines and provide near-instant feedback on how to improve operating efficiency.

Yorkshire AI business IntelliAM, based at 53 North House, Dinnington, Sheffield. Pictured Daud Khan, (CFO), with co-founders Tony Clayton and Keith Smith. Picture: James Hardisty.

The firm has already been working with CTC but says the new announcement represents “deepening our collaborative partnership in the co-development of cutting-edge industrial sensing solutions, which includes the manufacturing of dual branded hardware”.

Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM AI, said the partnership represents an exciting development for the business.

"Our partnership with CTC represents a critical step forward in delivering our vision,” he said.

"By combining our AI-driven insights platform with dual branded advanced sensory technology, we are enabling a new level of data completeness and operational visibility for our customers.

"This agreement not only formalises a strong existing collaboration but also positions us to scale in the US market, where the demand for actionable, real-time insights continues to grow.

"We are excited to bring this joint solution to industry leaders who are ready to unlock the full potential of their data."

Todd Cook, President and CEO of CTC, added: "This agreement marks a major milestone in bringing our jointly developed technology to the US market.

“We are proud to support IntelliAM in delivering data-driven solutions that close the gap between physical assets and digital intelligence. Together, we are building tools that will help shape the future of industrial performance."

The announcement said: “IntelliAM and CTC have been working to integrate world-class dual-branded sensory hardware directly to IntelliAM's AI-powered platform-bridging critical data gaps and enabling richer, real-time insights for asset performance and predictive maintenance.

“This agreement strengthens our joint commitment to bringing these advanced capabilities to the US industrial market. IntelliAM carefully selected CTC as a partner given their high-quality products, fast lead times and best-in-class warranties, and will benefit from the lead generation opportunities to scale faster in the USA.

"With a focus on quality products and scalable deployment, we aim to provide manufacturers and asset-intensive industries with transformative tools that connect data and provide critical AI insights.