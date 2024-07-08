Intelligent Protection Management Group: Unnamed new buyer for Sheffield security firm 'saves 3,000 jobs'

Danielle Shore and Ryan Holdsworth from the Sheffield office of insolvency specialists Leonard Curtis, were appointed Joint Administrators.

Intelligent Protection Management Group is a multi-service security, facilities management and stadium management organisation, which employs over 200 staff in South Yorkshire along with a workforce of more than 3,000 casual workers throughout the country.

Its clients come from both the public and private sectors and include councils, football clubs, the NHS, high street retailers, the catering and hospitality industry, social housing schemes and the leisure industry.

The Joint Administrators said a buyer has been found for the business and that all jobs have been secured.

“This is a great result for the company and for the region’s economy and we are particularly delighted that jobs have been saved now that the company’s future has been assured,” Danielle said.

“By recognising the warning signs and seeking professional advice, IPM safeguarded an extremely successful business and ensured its continued success despite some unexpected challenges.

“We are pleased that such a positive outcome has been reached and wish the new owners every success as they take the business forward.”