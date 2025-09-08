Interchange 26: Expansion of M62 industrial site 'could bring 700 jobs to Bradford'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keyland Developments, a sister company to Yorkshire Water, is marketing the second phase of work on Interchange 26 which will see the southern end of the former North Bierley Water Treatment Works site potentially transformed into a new commercial development.

The first phase of Interchange 26, comprising almost 500,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation, has already been built and successfully let ‘at record headline rates’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the remaining site is being marketed for sale with outline planning permission in place for 130,000 sq ft of industrial development with indicative masterplans showing options for two larger units of 51,000 sq ft and 41,000 sq ft or a series of smaller circa 5,000 sq ft units alongside a mix-box unit of circa 41,000 sq ft.

Interchange 26 is due to be expanded

Matthew Turnbull, Planning & Development Manager at Keyland Developments Ltd, said: “We have long been committed to the regeneration of this key site and Phase 1 has been a resounding success both in terms of meeting the need for industrial accommodation in this area by satisfying occupier demand and also the knock-on effect of jobs that has had.

"Phase 2 is a highly desirable site given its frontage to the Chain Bar roundabout and both the M62 and M606 and we are looking forward to starting discussions with interested parties.”

Simon Dove, Partner at DHP, which has been appointed to sell the project, added: “Very little prime commercial land has entered the market since the peak of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Demand for manufacturing and logistics space in West Yorkshire remains strong, particularly for those opportunities in motorway-linked locations.