InterContinental Hotels Group: Holiday Inn owner sees profits rise

The London-listed group reported that revenue per available room (revpar) – a key measure for the hotel industry – pulled back sharply to 0.3 per cent in the second quarter from 3.3 per cent in the previous three months.

The US, which is its largest market, slipped into reverse, with revpar down 0.9 per cent in the second quarter, reflecting the impact on “business and leisure travel in light of macroeconomic developments”, according to the group.

In the UK, where InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has around 355 UK hotels, revpar fell 0.8 per cent over the first half as a whole.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels Group has revealed a slowdown in global room revenue as economic uncertainty due to tariffs and geopolitical tensions takes its toll. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

But the overall half-year out-turn for global room revenue was better than expected, at 1.8 per cent, helping shares rise nearly 7 per cent in morning trading on Thursday.

IHG – which also owns chains such as Crowne Plaza and Regent – reported a 13 per cent rise in operating profits to $604m (£452m) for the six months to June 30.

Pre-tax profits jumped to $633m (£474m) from $472m (£353m) a year ago.

Elie Maalouf, chief executive of IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “While some shorter term macroeconomic uncertainties remain, many are subsiding, and we are confident in the ongoing successful delivery of our growth.”

The group has passed the milestone of one million rooms, having opened a record number of hotels in the first half, and said it continues to expand, with a pipeline of more than 2,200 hotels.

“Whilst in some countries geopolitical risk and the economic outlook present shorter-term challenges and uncertainties, overall conditions for the global industry remain positive for continued long-term growth, supported by stable employment markets and robust levels of business activity and economic growth,” the group said.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “InterContinental Hotels has published another steady set of results that suggest the business remains on track, even as signs of softening demand emerge in more mature markets like the US.

“The slight dip in US revpar reflects broader economic uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions and more cautious consumer spending, but growth across other regions has helped soften the blow and maintain overall momentum.”

AJ Bell head of financial analysis Danni Hewson said: “While InterContinental Hotels’ revenue per available room growth slowed materially in the second quarter, investors overlooked this to focus on a big increase in first-half profit.

"The reported number was an eye-catching beating of expectations.

She added: “As well as generating premium margins, the asset light model also enables it to grow quickly with limited capital investment and to focus on building preferred brands based on guests’ needs, and on strong delivery systems, such as its branded hotel websites and call centres.

“The company saw record hotel openings in the period and it was notable to see the CEO talk about shorter-term economic uncertainties ‘subsiding’ as it stuck with full-year guidance.”