Internal training transforms careers at local opticians

The team at Specsavers Acomb has welcomed a variety of leadership changes, Alex Brightwell has become partner after working her way up over the last five years. Alongside Lucy King who has completed all the relevant training and has qualified to practice manager.

Becoming partner is a significant achievement for Alex, it reflects her commitment to the community of Acomb. Alex has been in the optical industry for over 15 years and joined the Acomb store in 2012 when the store first opened its doors, ever since she has been determined to ensure her work provides her with the skills to assist her customers and help them to get the best of care.

Alex Brightwell, director at Specsavers Acomb, comments: “I’m beyond excited to this step up on leadership, a milestone which I set my sights on a few years ago. I’m thankful to Specsavers for providing myself and others with the training and resources necessary to allow us to pursue the careers we want.’

Alexandra Brightwell, Director at Specsavers Acomb

‘One of the reasons I strived to become a partner was to foster a positive, collaborative workplace environment where every employee’s voice is valued, and where our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. I truly couldn’t imagine working anywhere else and look forward to what the future brings.”

In addition, Specsavers Acomb is also pleased to announce the promotion of Lucy King, a valued member of the team to the position of practice manager.

Lucy King, store manager at Specsavers Acomb, comments: “I am incredibly grateful for the support of my amazing team. Being allowed to advance and grow my knowledge through the internal training programmes has been a fantastic opportunity and has allowed me to develop my career as an optician further.

‘Alongside a range of my colleagues, many of us can proudly say we’re equipped with the highest qualification. It’s a wonderful moment, as it allows us to provide our customers with the highest quality of care.”

Lucy King, Practice Manager at Specsavers Acomb