International Personal Finance hails 'strong' third quarter it extends deadline on acquisition talks

The financial services firm said “robust consumer demand” and new product initiatives had driven an "acceleration" in customer lending, which grew 14 per cent in the third quarter.

The company added that its overall group customer numbers had now also returned to growth, with a year-on-year uplift of 2.3 per cent to 1.7 million customers.

Gerard Ryan, chief executive officer at IPF, said: "I am very pleased with the group's strong operational and financial performance in the third quarter, reflecting the continued delivery of our Next Gen strategy across all our markets.

“This is supporting growth, expanding customer access to our credit products, and driving further improvements in service and efficiency.

“We continue to see good demand from consumers for our expanded product set alongside excellent repayment performance and robust credit quality, all of which underpin our strong financial position.”

He added that the group now expected to deliver its full-year results in line with previous guidance.

The end of September also marked a milestone for the company as it saw group net receivables surpass £1bn.

It comes as International Personal Finance announced an extension to a major deadline in its talks with US-based specialty finance firm BasePoint for a potential acquisition.

International Personal Finance announced in July that it was in talks with BasePoint regarding a potential cash offer.

In September, the Leeds firm also announced that it had received a possible cash offer from BasePoint.

International Personal Finance said yesterday that it now understands BasePoint is “making constructive progress in raising finance for the potential cash offer”, adding that the company had therefore asked for more time to bring this to a conclusion.

The firm must now announce by 5pm on November 19 if it intends to make a firm offer for International Personal Finance.

If it goes ahead, the deal could see BasePoint acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of International Personal Finance.

The announcement from International Personal Finance added: “There can be no certainty that any firm offer for International Personal Finance will be made even if the pre-conditions are satisfied or waived.”