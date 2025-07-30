International Personal Finance in advanced talks regarding potential takeover by US group

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The board of International Personal Finance has announced that it is in advanced discussions with BasePoint Capital, a provider of asset-based financing in the United States to finance companies, regarding a possible cash offer by a wholly-owned subsidiary of BP PMKN LLC, an entity in the BasePoint group, to acquire the entire issued share capital of IPF.

The statement added: “Under the terms of the possible offer IPF shareholders would receive cash consideration of 220 pence per IPF share and would be entitled to retain the interim dividend of 3.8 pence per IPF share, announced by the company today, in relation to the period ended 30 June 2025. Accordingly, the possible offer represents a total value of 223.8 pence per share to IPF shareholders.”

The board of IPF said it is confident in its strategy and in the company's standalone future, “recognising the strong performance to date outlined in the 2025 half year results released today”.

The statement added: “However, it has carefully considered the possible offer with its advisers and has concluded that the possible offer is at a value that the board would be minded to recommend unanimously to IPF shareholders, should a firm intention to make an offer pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Code be announced on such financial terms, subject to the agreement of all other terms and conditions of an offer.

"Accordingly, the board is in advanced discussions with BasePoint in relation to these terms and other transaction documentation, following completion of due diligence satisfactory to BasePoint.”

International Personal Finance has also published its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Gerard Ryan, the chief executive at IPF, said he was very pleased with the group’s performance in the first half of the year.

He added: “Customer repayment performance has remained excellent, further strengthening our financial position which has resulted in the group delivering pre-exceptional profit before tax of £49.9m, an increase of 5.5%. Reflecting this performance and the board’s confidence in our outlook, we are declaring an interim dividend of 3.8p per share, up 11.8% year-on-year.”

Mr Ryan said the strong first-half performance gave the company confidence in its ability to deliver ahead of its internal plan for the full year.