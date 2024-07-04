The Creative Core has agreed a deal to occupy a 1,500 sq ft unit within the historic F Mill at Dean Clough in Halifax, relocating a team of 12 from Huddersfield

Established in 2010 to provide specialist interpretation design services to museums, heritage sites, libraries and cultural attractions, The Creative Core also operates its own in-house bespoke joinery business which employs a further 30 people at its manufacturing site in Boothtown.

Core’s clients include national organisations like the National Trust, the Science Museum, Amgueddfa Cymru and the RNLI, besides those closer to home, including the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds, Bolton Art Gallery, Library & Museum, and the Peace Museum in Bradford.

Nichola Ward, creative director at The Creative Core, said: “Dean Clough was the obvious location for us to relocate to. The venue is well known for its cultural offering, with a mix of successful galleries, a theatre, art houses, media, and design businesses which is a great fit for The Creative Core.”

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director of Dean Clough, added: “We are thrilled to welcome The Creative Core to the Dean Clough family. The business model is truly exciting and blends perfectly with the innovative design orientated businesses we have here.