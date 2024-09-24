Invested: New media agency launched in Leeds by former IMA team
Media agency Invested is the brainchild of Will Hughes and Chris Quinn, who first worked together as graduates at Brilliant Media 14 years ago.
Following a decade at different agencies, most recently the duo both held senior positions together at IMA. They have worked with brands including Wren Kitchens, Expedia, First Bus, Flutter Group, Marriott and WWF.
Mr Hughes said: “The idea of starting our own agency was something we have talked about for well over a decade, and it felt like the time was right.
"We feel we’re uniquely placed to cherry pick from all the fantastic things we’ve learnt and experienced over our careers to create something very special. It’s also very freeing to be able to operate without the inevitable trappings of a large agency.”
The pair said Invested had been designed “from the ground up” to support firms with expertise in market planning, strategy and measurement..
Services offered by the new agency include media strategy; above-the-line media; performance/ digital media; media measurement; auditing and consultation; and training.
The firm already has a roster of clients including Luminate Education Group, Brass Monkey and Lightspeed Broadband.
The agency is looking to recruit its first team member before the end of the year, with a focus on building a team around senior industry talent.
