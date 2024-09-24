Media agency Invested is the brainchild of Will Hughes and Chris Quinn, who first worked together as graduates at Brilliant Media 14 years ago.

Following a decade at different agencies, most recently the duo both held senior positions together at IMA. They have worked with brands including Wren Kitchens, Expedia, First Bus, Flutter Group, Marriott and WWF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hughes said: “The idea of starting our own agency was something we have talked about for well over a decade, and it felt like the time was right.

Chris Quinn and Will Hughes have launched Invested

"We feel we’re uniquely placed to cherry pick from all the fantastic things we’ve learnt and experienced over our careers to create something very special. It’s also very freeing to be able to operate without the inevitable trappings of a large agency.”

The pair said Invested had been designed “from the ground up” to support firms with expertise in market planning, strategy and measurement..

Services offered by the new agency include media strategy; above-the-line media; performance/ digital media; media measurement; auditing and consultation; and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm already has a roster of clients including Luminate Education Group, Brass Monkey and Lightspeed Broadband.