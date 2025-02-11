Investing in apprentices can lead to brighter future for staff and companies: Lou Ellis-Frankland

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within our own business and in our manufacturing sector apprentices have long been the life blood, but it’s important to remember that they are about so much more than learning how to do a job or achieve a qualification; they are a true enabler of social mobility and driver of economic growth.

At Mansfield Pollard we see apprenticeships as a real opportunity to develop talent not only for our business but for our community. In fact, with 75 per cent of our employees living within a BD postcode, and another 20 per cent within 15 miles of our factory on the outskirts of the city centre, it is vital that we continue to support and develop the future leaders of the organisation from our own heartland.

We’ve trained 25 apprentices since 2020 and are looking to bring another eight into the business this year across all areas of our business, including C.A.D., electrical, fabrication and welding and maintenance.

Some of Mansfield Pollard's apprentices.

Guided by industry experts, our apprentices gain real-life experience and on-the-job learning that builds confidence, improves understanding but also offers opportunities to grow beyond that role in the future.

It’s a genuine privilege to help develop our young people and it’s fantastic to see how they grasp the opportunity and grow within the business. In fact, within our senior team, we have two former apprentices who have progressed to more senior roles as project managers and factory supervisors.

Most recently everyone within the business was thrilled to see one of our 2020 cohort Tommy Taylor named apprentice of the year at the recent Bradford Means Business awards. Over this week there will be plenty of column inches devoted to apprenticeships but it’s important to remember that as businesses we have a responsibility to champion this “earn and learn” training route all year around.

Our reasons aren’t solely altruistic, there are clear commercial reason to investing the talent of tomorrow.

Firstly, as we boast a loyal workforce, with 20 per cent of our staff having been with us for at least 15 years, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of talent to carry our legacy forward.

Secondly, our apprentices are the cornerstone of our growth strategy. Based on current forecasts, we expect revenue performance over the next two financial years to continue positively, boosted by a strong pipeline of new and existing customer opportunities, with a number of new data centre cooling and healthcare air handling projects continuing to be rolled out. This means we require a flow of skilled employees to meet our business needs.

However, the ultimate goal is always to support what we see as the future of the manufacturing industry and there’s no greater satisfaction than seeing a young apprentice discover their passion. Being part of that journey, helping someone to learn and grow, is a reward that I’ll never get tired of.

We believe our apprenticeship scheme is a shining example of how investing in young talent can lead to a brighter future for everyone.