Investment in Yorkshire start-ups leaps year-on-year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite total investment value decreasing by 30 per cent quarter on quarter, the volume of deals completed in the region rose from nine in the first quarter of 2025 to 16, highlighting increased appetite among venture capital (VC) investors looking to support Yorkshire’s start-up community.

The largest raise included a £11.2m investment in marketing platform operator, White Label Loyalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White Label Loyalty was amongst the other business services and productivity startups in the region that attracted the highest level of VC investment this quarter.

Yorkshire’s start-ups raised £50.2m in the second quarter of 2025. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Giles Taylor, head of corporate finance in Yorkshire at KPMG UK, said: “It’s encouraging to see Yorkshire continue to outperform expectations in a challenging funding environment, with the region securing more VC deals than any other region in the North of England.

“This momentum reflects the strength of our entrepreneurial community and the supportive ecosystem around it. In particular, we’re seeing growing investor interest in the region’s business productivity start-ups – companies offering smart, efficiency-led solutions that help organisations better manage costs and maintain profitability. In the current economic climate, that kind of innovation is not just valuable, it’s essential. It’s further evidence that Yorkshire is becoming a go-to destination for investors seeking resilient, high-potential businesses.”

Nationally, the UK suffered its slowest quarter of VC investment in five years despite a surge in interest in the artificial intelligence sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levels of investment dropped to £2.6bn across 435 deals in the second quarter of 2025 – down from £3.8bn in the first quarter across 507 deals – as a result of a pullback across corporate VC activity.

Artificial intelligence remained a dominant investment theme alongside the areas of health, tech and fintech with megadeals during the quarter including £251m for EV charging firm Believ, cloud computing business XY Miners securing £223m, and £148m for health tech firm CMR Surgical.