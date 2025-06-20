Investor rejected my pitch, backed fledgling Google instead - and made billions: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was heading to my first venture capital meeting, armed with little more than a paper map and considerable optimism.

The destination was a modest office just off Page Mill Road in Palo Alto, where Ram Shriram waited. Recently departed from Netscape, where he had overseen business operations during the commercial internet’s infancy, Shriram was one of Jeff Bezos’s earliest senior appointments at Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crucially, he was not a career financier or management consultant. He was an operator who understood the mechanics of creating value from conception to scale.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

In the United States, around 60 per cent of venture capitalists have founded or operated businesses themselves. In Britain, that figure remains below five per cent. The disparity matters because founder-turned-investors possess experiential empathy that changes how they assess risk and opportunity.

They know the visceral reality of making payroll with 48 hours of runway left, watching promising partnerships collapse, and navigating uncertainty day after day. They ask better questions because they know which answers matter.

During our meeting, Shriram took a call about a potential seed investment in a search engine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I waited awkwardly as he stepped away to discuss committing $250,000 to a company with no revenue model and two Stanford students convinced they could organise the world’s information.

The company was Google.

He declined to back my venture.

I left frustrated, calling my wife from the car park to vent about the rejection. When I mentioned the interruption and the search engine’s name, we both laughed. It sounded like a cricket delivery, I told her. Who in their right mind would invest in a search engine when everyone used Yahoo?

How spectacularly wrong I was. Looking back, the mismatch made sense. My company was focused on the B2B market.

Shriram was more interested in consumer tech. It wasn’t that we weren’t good enough; we just weren’t what he was looking for. That rejection taught me something important. Great investors are not just evaluating businesses. They are assessing how those businesses align with their own judgment, conviction and edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We did go on to raise $20 million from Silicon Valley venture firms. But that meeting with Shriram stuck with me. It made clear that the most successful investors are not just evaluating a business. They are assessing how well it fits their worldview, experience and conviction.

Shriram’s pattern recognition enabled him to spot transformational opportunities others dismissed. While I saw Google as David facing Goliath, he recognised better technology and understood how fast dominance could shift in fast-moving markets. His operational background gave him the confidence to back what others found implausible.

The best investors do more than provide capital. They speak hard truths when needed, make introductions that alter a company’s trajectory and offer calm accountability during turbulent times. Their advice is rooted not in theory, but in experience.

If Britain wants to produce world-beating companies, we need more investors who’ve actually built one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ram Shriram’s decision to pass on my company and invest in Google instead remains one of the greatest venture capital decisions of all time. His $250,000 seed investment grew to more than $2.5 billion. That is what it looks like when deep experience meets clear conviction.