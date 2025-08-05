Irwin Mitchell: Legal group posts record revenue of £329.3m following launch of new strategy

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the year ending 30 April 2025, the group’s total revenue was up by 8.2 per cent to £329.3m and its total profit before tax also increased 13.4 per cent to £24.6m.

A spokesman said that all of the firm’s business units contributed to its growth in the year including personal injury, medical negligence, business services, court of protection and public law, with the private client group achieving 17.5 per cent growth year-on-year.

The group, which employs 3,101 staff including 1,265 in Yorkshire, said it had a “strong total cash position” at the year end of £69.2m and remains debt free.

Craig Marshall, group chief executive at Irwin Mitchell, said: “FY25 was another strong year for Irwin Mitchell proving that our strategy is working and the market is responding." (Photo supplied by Irwin Mitchell)

International revenue was up 50 per cent to £16.2m as a result of the firm’s membership of several global networks.

In a statement to accompany the results, Irwin Mitchell said: “The end of year results show that Irwin Mitchell’s simplified core legal services offer has grown by c.25 per cent over the past three years. This excludes volume personal injury and IM Asset Management which have now been sold.”

Craig Marshall, Group chief executive at Irwin Mitchell, said: “FY25 (full year 2025) was another strong year for Irwin Mitchell proving that our strategy is working and the market is responding.

"I would like to thank our clients for putting their trust in Irwin Mitchell to help with all of their legal needs; and I would like to thank all of our colleagues for their hard work and determination in having such a positive impact.

“We made several important decisions during the year, such as the sale of our asset management business, which simplifies our client service portfolio and allow us to invest more in our core legal services, our colleagues and technology, setting us up for future growth.

He added: “We’re the market-leading complex personal injury and medical negligence firm, we have one of the largest and well-regarded private client teams in the UK and we’re committed to becoming the firm of choice for mid-market business services.”

During the year the firm also opened a new office in Nottingham and invested in Davidson Chalmers Stewart in Scotland through its investment in Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie.

At the end of the financial year Irwin Mitchell sold its financial planning and asset management business to Shackleton Financial Advisers to focus on its core legal offering.

Irwin Mitchell also recently announced the acquisition of the specialist immigration team from Carter Thomas in June.