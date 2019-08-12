Irwin Mitchell sees profits soar after workflow revamp

Irwin Mitchell has announced significant growth in its turnover and profit for the 2018-19 financial year.

The law firm, which operates offices in Sheffield and Leeds, posted a nine per cent growth in turnover to £263m with profit rising by 76 per cent to £21m.

Group chief executive Andrew Tucker attributed the results to improved working practices across the firm, with clients increasingly using more than one service line.

He added that brand awareness is also continuing to grow with Irwin Mitchell, with the firm being independently recognised as a superbrand for the first time.

Mr Tucker said: “We have successfully grown turnover for nine consecutive years and that is testament to the hard work and determination of all of our teams to deliver an excellent client service whether that is for businesses or individuals.

“We offer a wide, but complementary, range of legal and financial services and our client engagement is strong: they tell us our service is consistently good and distinctive. We have an extensive programme to enable us to really understand what our clients value which helps us deliver our services more effectively.

“We are also investing further in our people and ensuring that Irwin Mitchell is a great place to work. We now have a dress for your day policy, we have more than 400 members of staff adopting official flexible working patterns, with many more agreeing informal arrangements. We have continued to develop wellbeing with our line managers are undergoing specialist mental health training to be able to support colleagues who may need some help. These and other initiatives are driving our growth in revenue and profit.”

Earlier this year, Irwin Mitchell in Leeds boosted its corporate team with the double appointment of Gavin Maddison as partner and Catherine Hinchliffe as senior associate from Ward Hadaway. It also recruited real estate partner Michelle Beaumont from the Leeds office of Pinsent Masons.

Alongside its market-leading complex personal injury division, the firm is ranked among the most active deal-making law firms by Experian. It is the 3rd most active litigation law firm in UK courts.