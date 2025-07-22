Is quality coffee the secret ingredient to a happy workplace?
A recent survey commissioned by Thrive London shows that an overwhelming 98% of employers consider quality coffee essential for staff wellbeing. Meanwhile, 82% of employees say that having access to good coffee noticeably lifts their mood and productivity
The survey also highlights the social power of the coffee break, 70% of respondents identified “coffee machine conversations” as the most sociable part of their day, with 91% viewing them as key moments for team bonding and collaboration. In a workplace climate where 27% of workers report feelings of loneliness or isolation, even though 83% generally enjoy their workplace, these moments matter.
Yet satisfaction in the workplace dips dramatically to just 22% when the environment falls short . Interestingly, 45% of people working in hybrid settings say they'd be more motivated to spend time in the office if there were more chances to socialise.
Despite all this, two-thirds of workers have only access to a basic kettle at their workplace. Clare Hancock, Managing Director of Thrive London, which polled 1,000 staff and 100 employers, points out that investing in premium coffee may seem like a luxury - but it's actually a powerful employee investment. She emphasizes that “the kettle hasn’t moved with the times,” and top workplaces are built on casual moments of connection.
Hancock concludes: “Great, speciality coffee is a small thing that fuels big outcomes - connection, creativity, performance.” Thrive London, run by Clare and her sister Emma, specialises in supplying businesses with high-endspeciality coffee machines.