Is quality coffee the secret ingredient to a happy workplace?

Nearly half of British workers say they would come in more, if they could socialise with colleagues

A recent survey commissioned by Thrive London shows that an overwhelming 98% of employers consider quality coffee essential for staff wellbeing. Meanwhile, 82% of employees say that having access to good coffee noticeably lifts their mood and productivity

The survey also highlights the social power of the coffee break, 70% of respondents identified “coffee machine conversations” as the most sociable part of their day, with 91% viewing them as key moments for team bonding and collaboration. In a workplace climate where 27% of workers report feelings of loneliness or isolation, even though 83% generally enjoy their workplace, these moments matter.

Yet satisfaction in the workplace dips dramatically to just 22% when the environment falls short . Interestingly, 45% of people working in hybrid settings say they'd be more motivated to spend time in the office if there were more chances to socialise.

Thrive London

Despite all this, two-thirds of workers have only access to a basic kettle at their workplace. Clare Hancock, Managing Director of Thrive London, which polled 1,000 staff and 100 employers, points out that investing in premium coffee may seem like a luxury - but it's actually a powerful employee investment. She emphasizes that “the kettle hasn’t moved with the times,” and top workplaces are built on casual moments of connection.